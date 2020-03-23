Deepika Padukone to romance Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's next





The ‘83’ actor Dhairya Karwa has bagged another promising project opposite the leading actress of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone. He will have a brief role in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ but will be seen in full length in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone.

The actor who was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's National Award winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike is surely on cloud 9 to bag the film. A source close to the film told us, “The film concept is a complicated love story and hence, the casting and unusual jodi. It is believed to be a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

In Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ Dhairya Karwa will enact the role of Ravi Shastri. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Ranveer wrote "BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the Devils...Presenting #DhairyaKarwa the flamboyant all-rounder @RaviShastriOfc ! #ThisIs83"