Deepika Padukone to play dacoit Roopmati in Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’





If everything goes well then Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming film, ‘Baiju Bawra’. The ‘Piku’ actress is likely to play dacoit Roopmati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project, ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Bhansali’s next directional venture after ‘Gangubai Kathiadwadi’ will be ‘Baiju Bawra’ and he is likely to rope in Deepika for the project.

According to a source of Pinkvilla,“Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it's going to be a yes from DP”. The film will most probably hit the floors by Mid-2022.

It is a mega project and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is working on the star cast, post-production sides etc. The source adds, “While Bhansali is currently working on the edit and post-production of Gangubai, there is a team in his workplace that taking tiny steps in the prep work of Baiju Bawra. Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film are also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that SLB wants is locked.”

Besides Deepika Padukone, there are many important characters and the casting of the other characters are on process.

Deepika and Bhansali has delivered many blockbusters in the past like Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and hence expectation from Baiju Bawra is also very high.