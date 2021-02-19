Deepika Padukone to play cameo in hubby Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’





Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone to play cameo in her actor husband Ranveer Singh’s movie ‘Cirkus’ helmed by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of the film is going on in fill swing and by March end, Rohit Shetty will wrap up the shoot.

‘Cirkus’ features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role and Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are the two female leads. Reports afloat that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a massy dance number and a few conversational scenes in the Rohit Shetty film.

Rohit and Deepika have worked together in ‘Chennai Express’. Deepika also co-starred with husband ranveer Singh in hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Talking about ‘Cirkus’, it is reportedly an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors, which is also inspired from Gulzar cult comedy, titled ‘Angoor’. Johnny Lever, Murli Sharma and Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in the Rohit Shetty’s movie.

In December 2020, Ranveer Singh had shared a monochrome image of himself from 'Cirkus' and Deepika had left a comment on the photo, "Channeling your inner Charlie!?"

Well, for the first time the husband-wife duo will be seen together on-screen in Kabir Khan's next release, '83' where Deepika will enact Ranveer's wife.