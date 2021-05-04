Deepika Padukone tests Covid-19 positive, confirms IIFA





Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been tested positive for Covid-19. Her family also contracted the virus. Deepika’s father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone is recovering at Bengaluru hospital. While her sister Anisha Padukone and mother Ujjala Padukone are recuperating at home.

While there has been no confirmation about the ‘Piku’ actress butthe official handle of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) tweeted about actress' Covid diagnosis on Tuesday. "#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Prakash Padukone is recovering well and he is likely to get discharged soon.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Director of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru Vimal Kumar told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.

The 65-year-old has taken his first dose of the vaccine and he is waiting for the second dose.

When the Maharashtra government declared lockdown, Deepika along with her actor husband Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru to spend quality time with Deepika’s family.