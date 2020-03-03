Deepika Padukone skips Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus scare





Deepika Padukone has cancelled her trip to France due to coronavirus scare. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was supposed to travel to France to take part at Paris Fashion Week, scheduled to run till March 3.

"Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson for the actress.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.