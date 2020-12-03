Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoy 'sunset’





Deepika Padukone headed to Alibaug with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s untitled film. On Tuesday morning, the ‘Piku’ actress was seen leaving for Alibaug shoot with Siddhant. They left to the shooting location via ferry.

After a day long shoot, the team returned to Mumbai. while returning they enjoyed the sunset Deepika and Siddhant with Shakun by their side. He captioned it, "Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday."

Earlier, talking about the film, Deepika said, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The team wrapped up the first schedule last month in Goa. The film is expected to hit theatres early next year.









