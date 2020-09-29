Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan not found to have drug links





Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was interrogated by the narcotics agency and they did not find any links with drug peddlers yet. The actresses were interrogated in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

During interrogation, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara denied consuming drugs. According to NCB sources, they will be summoned again only if any strong evidence is found during the investigation.

“When we enquired Kapoor about her CBD Oil (cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat, she said it was for external use. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the official said.

The NCB official added that the agency is scrutinising Deepika, Shraddha and Sara’s mobile phone data. “As of now, we are relying on the technical evidence. No seizure has been made. No links of these actors with any peddler have surfaced so far. Their statements will be presented before the court later.”