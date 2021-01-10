Deepika Padukone shares unseen picture from her birthday





Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on 5th January and a small birthday party was thrown for industry friends. The birthday party saw Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday among others.

Ranveer Singh wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing a lovely picture of the duo from the party. He captioned it, “Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday”.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor had shared a cute childhood picture of the actor and had written: “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.”

The birthday girl cut birthday cake with the paparazzi stationed outside her residence. She also fed a piece of the cake to one of the photographers. For the occasion, the star couple chose to wear black outfits. Deepika wore leather pants and a large black sweater, while Ranveer sported a pair of blue jeans, white shirt and black sweater. He also put a brown cap.

Many Bollywood celebs from Anushka Sharma to Madhuri Dixit took to their social media handle to wish the birthday girl.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's next. She has 'Pathan' with Shahrukh Khan and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.