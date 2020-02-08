Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of beach vacay with Ranveer Singh





Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh are currently on a beach vacation and the ‘Padmaavat’ actor has shared a glimpse of the vacay with an interesting picture.

Deepika shared a picture on her Instagram account which showed two pairs of slippers lying on the sand. The actress captioned the picture, “I will always lean on you to show me the way...#his&hers #vacation.”

The married couple is on a vacation ahead of Valentine’s Day to an undisclosed location. Before flying off, Deepika Padukone shared image of two passports and she had captioned, “His & Hers #vacation.”