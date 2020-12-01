Deepika Padukone shares a kiss with Ranveer as she leaves for ALibaug





Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untiled film. The actress next shooting schedule is Alibaug. Ranveer Singh came to see his wifey off as she leaves for shoot. The couple share a passionate kiss.

The ‘Simmba’ actor came to drop Deepika Padukone off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. before parting off, Deepika can be seen giving Ranveer a peck on the cheek. The actress is then seen leaving for Alibaug in a boat with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While Deepika donned a white tank top with black tights and sneakers, Ranveer was dressed in a flamboyant printed track suit teamed with white sunglasses. Both donned masks as precationay measures.

Earlier, talking about the film, Deepika said, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The team wrapped the first schedule last month in Goa. The film is expected to hit theatres early next year.