Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai holding hands





Married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai from Bangalore. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they returned to the bay and twinned in black. While paps kept on calling their names, they neither posed nor responded to them. From the exit, they straightway headed to their car.

DeepVeer’s fans reacted to their airport video, While one fan wrote, “ The way Ranveer is holding her hand their legit goals,” another fan commented, “Aww how cute deepveer.”

They flew off to Bengaluru when Maharashtra government announced lockdown in Mumbai when cases surged in Mumbai during the second wave of Covid-19.

Though there was no any official confirmation, it was learnt that Deepika Padukone’s family including her father Prakash Padukone, her mom Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone contracted the virus. The actress too contracted Covid-19 and was under home isolation.

Prakash Padukone had to be hospitalized while her mom and sister recovered at home.

Well, it is good to see Deepika and Ranveer in good health.









