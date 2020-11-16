Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose happily for Diwali wish





Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone goes traditional on Diwali. The couple had a twin celebration, second wedding anniversary and Diwali on Saturday. They had a low-key celebration with close ones and friends.

While the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor was dressed in an ochre kurta, Deepika looked stunning in a red and gold saree. She tied her hair in a messy bun. Both broken into laughter over something. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, “Aap sab ko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all!” the actor sports diamond in his ear.

The charming couple also celebrated two years of blissful marriage and on their D-day, the ‘Simmba’ actor took to his social media handle to wish his lovely wifey.

Sharing two lovey-dovey pictures from their Italy wedding, Ranveer wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.”

In the picture, Ranveer co-ordinated outfit with Deepika. He is seen in a floral white kurta-pyjama paired with a peach Nehru jacket, while Deepika wore a matching white floral kurta-churidar. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Sharing the same pictures, the ‘Piku’ actress wrote, “Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me...”

Wishes poured in from every corner. Actor Chirag Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, wished them saying, “Wishing You & Bhaabhi A Very Happy Anniversary.” Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who will be seen as cricketer Madan Lal in 83, wrote, “Happy Anniversary Veere and Bhaabhi.” Saqib Saleem dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

After few years of courtship, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy in 2018.