Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to be summoned by Mumbai police





Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone will be questioned by Mumbai police in the fake social media followers scam which is a great threat in the current scenario. Many noted personalities and entrepreneurs are under the scanner as this scam.

Talking about the racket, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey earlier said in a statement, "We have investigated and found as many as 54 firms involved in this racket. SIT comprising Crime Branch along with Cyber Cell has been formed which will help in investigating this case. As per the latest report, the probe reveals that 176 high-profile celebrities have paid money to get followers”.

Priyanka and Deepika have huge followers on social media. While Priyanka Chopra has over 55 million followers on Instagram, Deepika Padukone has over 50 million followers on a photo and video-sharing social networking site.

Mumbai police arrested one of the accused and they believed that it is a huge scam. So, an SIT compromising members of the crime branch and the cyber cell was formed.



According to the SIT, there are 100 companies that are selling fake social media followers. Now, the SIT has identified 68 companies selling fake followers and fake social media activities like retweets, likes, view, subscriptions, comments etc.