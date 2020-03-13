I caught him red-handed, Deepika Padukone on being cheated by her ex





Deepika Padukone has been happily married to Ranveer Singh but she had suffered heartbreak in the past. She was in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor but the latter cheated on her. Without mentioning anyone’s name, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor said in an interview that she is being cheated in the past by her ex.

In an interview reproduced by asianetnews.com, Deepika was quoted as saying, "Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."

Further, Deepika stated that infidelity is a deal-breaker for her, as reported by freepressjournal.in and was quoted saying, "The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it."

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Singh's '83' opposite Ranveer Singh.