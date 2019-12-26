Deepika Padukone moves into tears on a dance show





Deepika Padukone got emotional on Dance+ when a contestant paid tribute to the actress. Seeing the contestant performing on her dance number, the actress moved into tears. The dancers performed to Deepika’s hit song Ghoomar from ‘Padmaavat’ and while they were performing, she was enjoying their act and after their performance, she stood up from her seat and praised the dancers.

The ‘Piku’ actress covered her face with her hands and started crying. When show judge Remo D’Souza supported her, Deepika started crying in his arms.

She then went on stage and thanked the contestants. “I’ve been to so many shows but what I am feeling today, I cannot share it in words. I’ll just say it from my heart, thank you so much,” she said.

Deepika Padukone came on the show to promote her upcoming film, ‘Chhapaak’ helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Recently, Deepika also got emotional at the trailer launch of the film. The actress said, “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such thing.”