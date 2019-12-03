Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan trolled for dancing at the airport





Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan were trolled for breaking into impromptu jig at the airport. Deepika catches up with Katrik at the airport and the duo took ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ challenge.

Kartik captioned the photo, “#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached d next level. @deepikapadukone Too much fun.”

“Dancing at the Airport #DheemeDheeme. Aced it @deepikapadukone #DheemeDheemeChallenge. #PatiPatniAurWoh 6thDec #5DaysToGo,” read the caption of the video of dancing.

Netizens trolled Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan for dancing at public place.

One user asked, “how were Deepika and Kartik allowed to pull off a dance show at the airport?” another questioned the safety norms and the protocols of the airport. A user wrote, “Disgusting. They r using airport for a movie promotion, “ while another said, “Airport became like dance studio.” “So much nonsense at airport. Cheap promotion tactics,” read another comment.

One user called them attention seeker and wrote, “Most attention seeking. Airport pe aise tamasha kon karta hai wch could actually cause trouble to others. Movie promote karne k liye kuch bhi.” “The airport police must arrest them for this public nuisance” wrote a netizen.

One of the trollers even called Deepika hypocrite, and said, “Cheapika aunty’s next movie is abt women empowerment it seems wch she screamed n told everyone n nw she is promoting a movie wch makes fun of women n has marital rape jokes. Cheapika aunty’s hypocrisy is at best.”











