Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's ‘Fighter' to take off’; shares pic





Bollywood’s electrifying on-screen pair, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set to start the shoot of ‘Fighter’ and the ‘Krrish’ actor shared a series of picture with Deepika and director Sidharth Anand as the team is ready to take off.

"The gang is ready for take off," he captioned the post.

Fans can’t contain their happiness to see their favourites working together. "You both look so good together. Can't wait to watch you guys in the movie," a social media user commented. "The images are feast for the eyes," another one wrote.

Speaking about the project, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, "An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise."

"BIGGG NEWS... HRITHIK - DEEPIKA IN SIDDHARTH ANAND'S NEXT 'FIGHTER'... #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone will star in #India's first aerial action franchise #Fighter... Directed by #SiddharthAnand... Produced by #Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote.

The film which will be directed by Sidharth Anand was announced on Hrithik's birthday this year. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action. 'Fighter' will be made on a massive scale for a global audience and is slated to release on September 30, 2022.