Deepika Padukone hits back at trolls for calling her bitch





Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone hits back at her haters on social media, who abused her. The diva shared a screenshot of the chat on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone gave a befitting reply to the troll who called her bitch. The ‘Piku’ actress wrote, “Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you…” followed by a slow claps GIF.

Meanwhile, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress recently erased all her posts on Instagram and started anew. She lately wished her Anisha Padukone on her birthday. She also penned a beautiful note for her baby sister. She had written, “2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you!?? #happybirthday @anishapadukone”.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She has ‘Pathan’ with Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham, ‘83’ with her husband Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in a film titled ‘Fighter’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.