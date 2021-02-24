Deepika Padukone goes on a dinner date with hubby Ranveer Singh





Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went on a dinner date on Tuesday night. the couple was spotted at a famous eatery in Bandra. The doting husband held his wifey’s hand as they crossed the road. Paparazzi shouted for pictures. Deepika and Ranveer twinned in black outfit.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 at Italy’s Lake Como.

Soon after the nuptial, Ranveer Singh said in an interview with Filmfare, “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it." He also revealed the three things Deepika banned him from doing again: “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls."

On the work front, the couple will be seen together on-screen after marriage in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’.