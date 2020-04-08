Deepika Padukone sprained her back, gets scolding from Ranveer





Deepika Padukone’s restlessness made her actor husband Ranveer Singh very irked. The actor complained about the same on the family WhatsApp group.

Deepika is busy everytime, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor finds it "difficult to sit in one place and not do anything," Deepika said: "My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, 'Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?' And I don't know. I am always up to something, my mind is always engaged and occupied. He calls it phat-phat and then he complains on the family group."

Talking to Film Companion, Deepika revealed: "I sprained my back two days ago when I was 'cleaning'. And then I was bored, so Ranveer (Singh) made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here you've sprained your back'."

"And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got wild. 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’,” she continued.

She had earlier also opened up about how easy it was staying at home with her husband Ranveer during the lockdown.

"I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he's awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy,” she said.

During the lockdown period, Deepika Padukone has been updating her fans with her day-to-day activity, from organizing wardrobe to kitchen cupboards.