Deepika Padukone expecting first child with Ranveer Singh?





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for the past three years and fans often speculate about Deepika’s pregnancy. However, every time they come out wrong. This time yet again, the ‘Chhapaak’ actress has been subjected to pregnancy rumours.

Few weeks ago, Deepika shared a picture of her relishing raw mango slices with lots of chilli powder sprinkled on it. Deepika wrote,"You're simply the best, better than all the rest... Better than anyone, anyone I ever met." No sooner, she shared the picture, netizens again started speculating whether the actress is pregnant. Pregnant women usually crave for raw mangoes or khatta mangoes.

One fan wrote, "Looks like we are in for some good news.", the other wrote, "Mereko kuch gadbad lag rha h. Khush khabri hai kya?"

Earlier also the ‘Piku’ actress was rumoured to be pregnant but she vehemently denied the report.

She said, "Do I look like I'm pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant, then you will see that in nine months."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Pathan’ alongside Shahrukh Khan and Sidharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ co-starring Hrithik Roshan.