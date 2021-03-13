Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner date with sister Anisha





Last night, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was spotted on a dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone. The sister duo was spotted in Bandra. They were clicked while exiting the restaurant.

The 35-year-old actress opted mustard yellow crop top and abell bottom-denims. She had her hair tied in a bun. Anisha dressed casually in a black shirt and denims. Following the Covid-19 protocol, both Deepika and Anisha wore mask.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has ‘83’ lined up for release. She has Shakun Batra’s untitled film and ‘Fighter’ and Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film in her kitty.