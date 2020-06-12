Deepika Padukone dons silver facemask, gears up for the weekend

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 12th June 2020,22:06


Deepika Padukone has shared a new picture of her on her Instagram account and it showed the ‘Piku’ actress applying silver facemask. She captioned the image, “Gearing up for the weekend... #selfie #selflove #selfcare”.

The caption hinted that the actress is getting ready to resume work or she has planned a weekend with her friends.

The actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt with her hair tied up in a knot.

Deepika Padukone spend her quarantine period with her husband Ranveer Singh and she has also shared several pictures of her quarantine days.


