Deepika Padukone crosses 50 million mark on Instagram





Deepika Padukone is over the moon as she hits 50 million mark on Instagram. The 34-year-old actress wrote that she is grateful for 34, for hitting the milestone.

The ‘Chhapaak’ actor took to social media platform and re-posted special videos and collages of the actress created by her fans to celebrate the feat.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra movie featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The shooting of the film was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka but due to coronavirus pandemic, it got pushed.