Deepika Padukone consoles teary-eyed Boney Kapoor at Sridevi biography launch





Deepika Padukone launched the biography of late actress Sridevi in the Captial and her speech at the event moved Boney Kapoor in tears. The actress is seen consoling Boney as he breaks down. ‘English Vinglish’ director Gauri Shinde was also present at the launch.

While unveiling the book titled, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess, written by Satyarth Nayak, Deepika Padukone said, “I think this evening for me is bittersweet. We miss her. But at the same time, I feel extremely honoured that the family gave me this opportunity.” Deepika added that the Kapoors have always been big champions of her work. “Without fail, for every movie of mine that released, they would send me a personal message,” she said.

The biography has a foreword penned by actor Kajol. “I have grown up watching Sridevi’s superstardom on film-sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword,” Kajol said in a statement.

The launch was held at the Times Literature Festival held in Delhi over the weekend.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a hotel in Dubai. She headed to Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of Boney's nephew Mohit Marwah.