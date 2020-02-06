Deepika Padukone celebrates sister Anisha’s birthday





Deepika Padukone flew down to Bengaluru to ring in sister Anisha’s birthday. Picture of Anisha cutting cake is doing the round on net. It was a twin family celebrations- Anisha’s birthday as well as 25th anniversary of her dad Prakash Padukone’s badminton academy.

Twinned in white, the ‘Chhapaak’ actress is seen arranging candles while Anisha cutting the cake.

Deepika also shared a crazy photo with sister Anisha enjoying French fries on Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!."

The ‘Piku’ actress also shared a black and white picture of her father Prakash Padukone playing badminton to wish him on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his badminton academy. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!"

On the work front, the actress announced her next project – a Hindi remake of Hollywood romantic comedy, ‘The Intern’, co-starring Rishi Kapoor.