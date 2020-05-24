Deepika Padukone can't stop kissing her 'Cutie' Ranveer Singh





Deepika Padukone has shared a cute boomerang video in which she is kissing her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was dressed in a loose white top and tied her hair in a messy bun while Ranveer Singh donned a black tee and sports long tresses.

"World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh," Deepika captioned the post. Fan showered love over the couple.

Currently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are under home quarantine and the actress said that Ranveer is the most easiest person to be at home.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress had opened up on spending the lockdown with hubby Ranveer Singh. “He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy. He never goes to the kitchen. I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta."