Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi’ in childhood pic





On Saturday, Deepika Padukone treats her fans with a cute childhood picture of her. The adorable picture showed the ‘Piku’ actress dressed in a winter wear and flashing million-dollar smile sitting on a floor. The picture was clicked by her mother Ujjala Padukone.

Deepika Padukone captioned the cute click, "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!". The caption came to Deepika’s mind after former cricketer Rahul Dravid shared a video in which he was spotted shouting at fellow commuters at a traffic signal. The video was for an IPL advertisement and he was seen yelling, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Deepika Padukone has recently launched her own website in which one can find everything about her diva from style to her fight against depression. The webside also features her actor husband Ranveer Singh sharing heartfelt note for his wifey.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace, and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she’s one of the finest actors in the world. She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit, and iron will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she’s a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

On the work front, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie and ‘The Intern’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.