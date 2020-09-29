Deepika Padukone breaks down during NCB interrogation





Deepika Padukone got emotional during the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) interrogation. She was summoned by NCB after old drug-related chats cropped up.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was grilled for five hours. She failed to give satisfactory answer to the NCB. She was nervous and did not give proper answers. After few questions, she turned silent but when the questions did not stop, she broke down. The ‘Chhapaak’ actress broke down thrice during her interrogation

Deepika Padukone’s cell phone was seized by NCB for further investigation. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also questioned by the NCB.

The agency will also seize their phones for forensic examination.