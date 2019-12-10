Deepika Padukone breaks down at ‘Chhapaak’ trailer launch





Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ is a heart wrenching film and at the trailer launch of the film, the leading lady Deepika Padukone got emotional. Deepika shared the stage with her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar in Mumbai and she broke down on the stage when asked about the film.

Later, Meghna Gulzar consoled Deepika and took the microphone. Pictures and video of the actress getting emotional during trailer launch are being crazily watched.

Talking about the challenging character, Deepika had said: “A character that will stay with me forever. It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it.”

Earlier, talking about choosing Deepika to play the acid attack survivor, director Meghna Gulzar had told Bombay Times, “I was instinctively convinced that Deepika would do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched with what I’d imagined for Laxmi’s character. I’m grateful and encouraged that she was so spontaneous in her decision to do the film. When you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray her as an acid attack survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is that much more resounding.”

Meanwhile, the acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal recently spoke about Deepika Padukone playing her on big screen. She had said, “I have never won a medal in school. Who would have thought about a biopic being made on me? I am thankful to Meghna ji (Meghna Gulzar, director of Chhapaak) for considering my work worthy enough to be converted into a film. I am also elated that a celebrity like Deepika is playing me. I just want to say that this film will be a tight slap on that attacker who thought he has ruined my life and to the society who looked at me like a criminal.”

Laxmi further added, “I saw a lot of makeup artists on social media recreating Deepika's look from the film. Unhone vaisa makeup karke apni photos mujhe bheji hui hain. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki ek acid-attack survivor ke face ko bhi log recreate karenge.”

'Chhapaak' also marks Deepika Padukone's venture into production. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.