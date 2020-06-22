Deepika Padukone blasts paps for posting Sushant’s video





Deepika Padukone, who always stressed on the importance and treatment of mental illness, took to her social media handle to blast at paparazzi, who posted Sushant Singh Rajput’s video without the family’s consent. The video showed Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium.

The video was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.” Deepika replied in the comments section, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Deepika’s fans favoured her for her move. “Well said,” one person wrote in reply to her comment. “Agree with you,” wrote another.

On the day of Sushant’s death, Deepika had written on Instagram, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

The 34-year-old actor hanged himself by the ceiling fan of his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant was suffering from depression for the past few months.