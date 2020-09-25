Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at 9.45am on Saturday. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was spotted at the Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba.

NCB has summoned the actress after her chat message with her manager Karishma Prakash surfaced. NCB is probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The couple was snapped at the departure gate at the Goa airport on Thursday afternoon.

Deepika Padukone left Goa at around 8 pm and landed in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh at around 10:30 pm on Thursday night. She was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh with other team members. They boarded chartered flight to Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh will also be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe.

Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded. She was grilled by the NCB for four hours on Friday. “Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court,” Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB’s director general, told reporters.





