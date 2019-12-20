Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi to star in Shakun Batra’s next





Deepika Padukone will be teaming up with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s next which is based on relationship. The film will be produced by Dharma productions.

Karan Johar tweeted, “He’s back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra‘s next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can’t wait to see this magic unfold!! @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.”

Talking about the project, Karan says, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

Shakun adds, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

Shakun has previously directed ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ (2012) and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ (2016).

The film will go on floors early next year and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.