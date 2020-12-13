Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh wish Rajinikanth on 70th birthday





Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on December 13 and wishes are pouring in from millions of fans, well-wishers, industry colleagues and close ones.

Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan also took to social media to wish the Thalaiva.

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Rajinikanth in 2.0, shared a picture of Rajini with him and wrote, "Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you sir. Here’s wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir."

Shahrukh Khan shared a photo of 'Lungi Dance' song from Chennai Express and wrote, "Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!"

Deepika Padukone wished the matinee idol by sharing a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote, "Happy Birthday.. wishing you good health & happiness always sir."

Earlier, in the day, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya wished her Appa by sharing a picture of Rajinikanth dressed in white dhoti-kurta and posing in front of a car, she captioned the picture, "Rooted...Respect reaches you...Retro ... recent...Rocking effortlessly...Ready to roll ...RAJINIKANTH. Happy birthday, Appa. #mydaddystrongest."