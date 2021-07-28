Deepa Sharma, who died in Himachal landslide won 6.4 lakh on KBC





Dr Deepa Sharma who unfortunately lost her life in the recent Himachal landslide had been a participant of the seventh season of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The Jaipur doctor won Rs 6.4 lakh on the show. In 2019, Deepa Sharma had shared a series of photos from the episode.

She wrote, “Memories, six years ago, when I was on KBC hot seat on 5th October and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan Ji”.

Deepa was among the 12 people, who were killed on Sunday afternoon (July 25) after heavy boulders fell on the van near Basteri village, in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

In her final Twitter post, Deepa had shared a picture of herself and captioned it, “Life is nothing without mother nature.” In another tweet, she wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.”