Daughter’s Day 2020: Amitabh, Akshay, Shilpa, Kajol share heartfelt wish

On 27th December, the world celebrated Daughter’s Day and Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to wish their respective daughters ‘Happy Daughter’s Day’.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a collage picture of daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan with him. He wrote, “Happy daughter’s Day ..”

Akshay Kumar also shared an adorable picture of daughter Nitara and captioned it, “You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl”



Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and wrote, “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay”.

Kajol also wished daughter Nysa on Daughter’s Day, “What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa”.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared an adorable picture of her daughter Samisha and wrote, “Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now Life is such a miracle, isn’t it? That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today.....#SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed”.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a cute picture of his daughter and wrote. His caption read, “This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan.”

Soha Ali Khan also wishes her daughter Inaaya, she wrote, “May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday”

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note for her baby girl Misha. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Reach for the stars while riding that unicorn baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay”

Neha Dhupia’s wished her daughter and wrote, “Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba @mehrdhupiabedi”.