Daughter Riddhima hosts birthday eve dinner for mom Neetu Kapoor
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will turn a year older on July 8 and her doting daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a birthday eve dinner for her mom. For the birthday ever dinner, Neetu was dressed in blue while Riddhima donned a white outfit.
Neetu and Riddhima posed for photographs. The house is decorated with beautiful balloons.
Several pictures was shared by Riddhima on social media.
Here are the pictures:-
