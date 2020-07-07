Daughter Riddhima hosts birthday eve dinner for mom Neetu Kapoor

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 07th July 2020,11:07


Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will turn a year older on July 8 and her doting daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a birthday eve dinner for her mom. For the birthday ever dinner, Neetu was dressed in blue while Riddhima donned a white outfit.

Neetu and Riddhima posed for photographs. The house is decorated with beautiful balloons.

Several pictures was shared by Riddhima on social media. 

Here are the pictures:-
Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor


