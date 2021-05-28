Daughter Nitara paints Twinkle Khanna’s face





Twinkle Khanna often shares picture and activities of her little bundle of joy, Nitara Kumar. On Friday, she posted a picture of a hazy “makeover” done by her daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as “punishment”. The photo showed Twinkle’s face is smeared with lipstick and kohl and she happily posed for the camera.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle wrote as the caption.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap left comment on Nitara’s makeover sense. “The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes,” Tahira wrote in the comment section.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said, “Very kahloesque of her!”

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot in 2001 and blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.