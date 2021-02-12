‘Darbar' actress Shamata Anchan ties the knot with beau Gaurav Verma





Shamata Anchan, who was seen in Rajinikanth’s starrer ‘Darbar’ tied the knot with boyfriend Gaurav Verma. The couple got married onFebruary 8 in South and North Indian traditions. Shamata and Gaurav got married in a low-profile wedding. Shamata Anchan’s ‘Everest’ co-star Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salathia also attended the wedding.

Shamata Anchan looked stunning as a bride in a red Kanjivaram saree with statement jewellery while Gaurav Verma looked dapper in a white embroidered sherwani. After year of courtship, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding.