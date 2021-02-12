‘Darbar' actress Shamata Anchan ties the knot with beau Gaurav Verma

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 12th February 2021,06:02


Shamata Anchan, who was seen in Rajinikanth’s starrer ‘Darbar’ tied the knot with boyfriend Gaurav Verma. The couple got married onFebruary 8 in South and North Indian traditions. Shamata and Gaurav got married in a low-profile wedding.  Shamata Anchan’s ‘Everest’ co-star Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salathia also attended the wedding.

Shamata Anchan looked stunning as a bride in a red Kanjivaram saree with statement jewellery while Gaurav Verma looked dapper in a white embroidered sherwani. After year of courtship, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding.

Talking about her marriage, Shamata says "After a year of being together, we knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with each other. I’m in a really happy space personally and professionally and the new year has started on a beautiful note," she smiles.

