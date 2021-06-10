Danish Sait ties the knot with fiancée Anya Rangaswami, shares wedding pic





Actor-comedian Danish Sait entered into wedlock with fiancée Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday in the presence of close friends and family members. Due to pandemic, the couple had a close-knit wedding, minding the Covid-19 norms. They registered marriage their wedding and shared the picture of the same. Danish and Anya got engaged in December last year.

Sharing picture from their private wedding, Danish announced his wedding on his Instagram stories, “Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.”

Danish’s sister, actor Kubbra Sait showered love and wishes on her brother and her new sister-in-law Anya and wrote, “The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come.”

Speaking about their professional career, Danish stared his career as a radio jockey before playing the leading role in Humble Politician Nograj in 2018. He also featured in a web series called Afsos last year. Talking about Anya, she is a graphic designer by profession and resides in Mumbai.

Congratulations to the newly married. Here's wishing them a happy married life ahead!