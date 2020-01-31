Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra turns Disney Princess at Grammys





At the Grammys awards, Priyanka Chopra and her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas turned Disney Princess. Danielle has shared two unseen pictures of herself with PeeCee from the award ceremony.

“Disney princess moment at the Grammys,” Danielle captioned her Instagram post. First photo shows both the beauties posing inside an elevator, wearing their glittery gowns. Another photo shows them posing with backs to the camera, flaunting off their long trains.

Priyanka commented, “Adorable! U r totally Elsa.” Their fans also showered praise. “This post deserves only love and support and positive please god,” wrote one. “U both looks sooo beautiful and lovely and hot,” wrote another. “Its really sweet of you to post this pictures Dani,” wrote another.

Last year, grapevine buzzed that Danielle and Sophie do not share a friendly equation with Priyanka, Danielle took to her social media account to clear the air. “Nope. No shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. l am so over people trying to make a problem,” she wrote.

She also wished Priyanka on her birthday with a precious picture of her sitting in Priyanka’s lap. “Happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you love you!

On the professional front, Priyanka wrapped up Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’ with Rajkummar Rao.