Dancer Sapna Choudhary shares glimpse of her baby boy





Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary welcomed her baby boy with husband Veer Sahu on October 4 and now the new mom shared the first glimpse of her bundle of joy.

Sapna shared the picture of her baby boy on her Instagram account. She has quoted a beautiful sher by poet Allama Iqbal in the caption.

In the picture, Sapna Choudhary is seen in a purple sweater and black beanie and her baby peacefully rests on her shoulder. The face of her baby not shown on camera.

Sapna’s manager had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Sapna and the baby are doing fine. Given she has always been private about her personal life, there’s not much to talk about it. She and Veer got married earlier this year.”

Sapna got married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu in January after being in a courtship for several years. During the interaction, Veer confirmed that he is a father now.