Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Akshay Kumar, Deepika, Kiara, Sushmita win big





The winners of prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced on February 20 and Sushmita Sen, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and Bobby Deol were among the recipients.

Here’s list of the winners:-

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar (Laxmii)

Best Actress: Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)

Best Film: Tanhaji

Best Actor - Web Series: Bobby Deol (Aashram)

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actress -Web Series: Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Vikrant Massey (Chhapaak)

Critic's Best Actor: Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Critic's Best Actress: Kiara Advani (Guilty)

An ecstatic Kiara thanked the jury and her audience for the honour. “My First Critics choice Best Actress award for #Guilty ???????? Thankyou for this prestigious honour????????Thankyou @karanjohar @ruchinarain @somenmishra @apoorva1972 @dharmaticent @netflix_in and my entire team of Guilty! And to all you amazing people for rooting for me, my heart is so full,” Kiara wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her trophy.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year conferred the critic’s best actor (male) posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema.