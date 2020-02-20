Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calendar: Aishwarya mesmerizes in the close-up shot





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. The photo is a close-up of the former beauty queen turned actress. Her kohled eyes, brown hair and white tank top create an impact.

While sharing her picture from 2020 calendar, Ash congratulates Dabboo for completing 25th years in his profession.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.”

She is flooded with comments like 'queen of Bollywood', 'the best queen' and more.

Many celebrities adorned Dabboo’s 2020 calendar, we could see Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan among several others.

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani posed nude for the calendar.

On the professional front, Ash is preparing for Mani?Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.