‘Dabangg 3’ ‘Yu Karke’ song: Salman Khan naughtily romances Sonakshi Sinha





The first song from ‘Dabangg 3’ titled ‘Yu Karke’ was unveiled and it showed Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha shaking their legs in a quirky manner. The song is a foot-tapping number and it showed Sonakshi changing beautiful saree.

The song was crooned by Salman Khan and Payal Dev and music has been composed by Sajid and Wajid. The lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the cheerful song.

“I’m thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I’ve done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for Welcome to New York and Freaky Ali. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different,” said Payal.

Salman Khan took to social media to release the song. He wrote, "Ye karo, wo karo, Sab karo,do whatever u want to do man lekin karo #YuKarke."

Sharing the song on her social media accounts, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Dekhiye Rajjo aur Chulbul Pandey ka naughty romance with #YuKarke."

While releasing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote “‘Dabangg 3’ ka naya gaana, ‘Yu Karke’, suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSong.”

“This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger than this,” Payal said.