‘Dabangg 3’ song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’: Salman shakes legs with Prabhudeva, Warina Hussain





A new song from ‘Dabangg 3’ titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ was released and it showed Salman Khan shaking booty with choreographer turned director Prabhudeva and actress Warina Hussain.

Sharing the song, Salman wrote: “Humaare dil se ye tohfaa aap sab ke liye! Jao, or dekho ki #MunnaBadnaamHua , par kaise!” The song is a foot-tapping number.

The song is penned by Danish Sabri and Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma have crooned the peppy number. The dance number was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The music is composed by musician duo Sajid Wajid.

Talking about shaking legs with Salman Khan, Warina had said in a press statement, “To be called Millennial Munni is a big high for a newcomer like me. Salman sir’s spontaneity in front of the camera is well-known. He often devises his own steps that go on to become a rage among his fans. Salman sir is like my mentor. I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn’t need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps.”

Director Prabhudeva also made brief appearance in the song.

Talking about shaking legs with Salman almost 10 years after he did in Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted), Prabhu Deva said in a statement, “Sharing screen space with him( Salman Khan) in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”