‘Dabangg 3’ girl Saiee Manjrekar celebrates birthday with Salman, Sonakshi





Saiee Mangrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar who debuted with ‘Dabangg 3’ celebrated her birthday with ‘Dabangg 3’ team. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, her father Mahesh Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma made to the birthday celebration.

Her father and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and mother Medha were also present for the celebrations. Saiee gives a tight hug to her mom as she got emotional. For the birthday, Saiee wore a stunning black dress.

Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress while Salman Khan looked as usual stylish in a red T-shirt and blue jeans. Pictures from the birthday celebration are doing all the round on net. In one of the pictures, the birthday girl is seen feeding cake to Salman, Arbaaz and also Sonakshi. Arbaaz's son Arhaan also made to the party.

Saiee Manjrekar debuted with ‘Dabangg 3’ and share shared screen with a her father and mother in a scene. Talking about working with her parents in the film, Saiee had said, “The scene that I have with my father also features my mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, I was bubbling with excitement. I was on set with my parents, working on a scene featuring all three of us. I couldn’t have asked for anything better in my debut film.”

Talking about his daughter, Mahesh had said he felt proud and emotional about working with her. “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional".











