Cyclone Nisarga damaged Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse





Cyclone Nisarga has damaged superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shared pictures of the destruction.

Iulia shared five pictures from fallen trees to the sun rising next day.

She captioned one of her posts, “but then life goes on...the sun comes back to heal us.”

Salman Khan spend the coronavirus lockdown with his few family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

The ‘Dabangg’ star also shot music video with Jacqueline Fernandez at his farmhouse during lockdown.