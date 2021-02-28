Cute Clicks: Sara Ali Khan, cousin Inaaya giggles, snuggles





Sara Ali Khan recently bonded with her cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and pictures of the cute bonding of the sister duo are all over the internet.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan is seen sitting in Sara’s lap and both engaged in heart laugh. They giggle and cuddle.

Sharig the cute clicks, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress wrote, "Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree."

The lovely pictures won the hearts of the netizens and received over one million likes within a few hours. Many called them "cuties" in the comments section while a fan wrote, "Both are cuteness queen." One even wrote, "Finally a Sara and Innu picture I am crying OMG."

Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited her newborn brother and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their residence. She bought gifts for her baby brother.