‘Crime Patrol’ actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25





In a tragic incident, television actor Preksha Mehta of ‘Crime Patrol’ fame committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her Indore house. She took this extreme step on Monday night but her body was discovered by her father on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. She was 25.

Preksha Mehta suffered from depression and so this took this drastic step. She moved to Mumbai 2 years back. She feared that she might stop getting work after lockdown and so she ended her life.

The Hira Nagar police station in-charge, Rajeev Bhadoriya said that she has left a suicide note but hasn't given the reason. He added, “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide”

The actress' last post on her Instagram story indicates Preksha Mehta was depressed for some reason. She wrote, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jana".